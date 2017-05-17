Warrants: Man wanted after armed robbery told victim he would 'die today'

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a wanted attempted murder suspect.

According to arrest warrants, 34-year-old Tron Deangelo Davis of Anderson robbed a victim on Sycamore Drive in Greenville on Dec. 23. Davis is accused of pointing a silver revolver at the victim and telling him he would "die today."

Officers said Davis struck the victim multiple times with the gun before robbing him of $450 worth of cash and merchandise. He reportedly fled with an unidentified individual in a light blue Volkswagen Beetle.

Police said the victim had multiple lacerations on his face and head.

