Police: Burglar pretended to be custodian, entered Greenville school through roof

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect after a burglary at an elementary school.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at East North Street Academy. When confronted by a security guard, the suspect reportedly said he was a custodian.

A bag was taken from the school and officers said they don't know the contents, but believe the suspect entered through a hatch in the roof.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

