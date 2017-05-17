Oconee Co. puts dog registration ordinance talks on hold

A draft of an ordinance in Oconee County which would require dog owners to license and microchip their pets has been tabled for now.

The ordinance titled "Oconee County Dog and Cat Population Control" was included in an Apr. 25 meeting of the Budget, Finance and Administration Committee.

The draft of the ordinance says any dogs over 3 months of age being kept by owners in Oconee County must be licensed and microchipped. Applicants are required to pay a license fee, which is $20 per dog for the first year unless the dog is already microchipped, in which case the fee is $10.

Annual renewal fees would be $10 for spayed or neutered dogs and $40 for unaltered dogs.

For multiple dogs, owners can pay a $50 fee if they are all altered or $150 is some or all are unaltered.

After a license is accepted, the owner would receive a certificate from animal control which must be produced upon request from law enforcement.

Service dogs and government-owned law enforcement dogs would be exempt from license fees.

On Wednesday, a county council member confirmed discusses regarding the bill had been deferred for the time being. There is no word yet on when or if it could be discussed again.

Below is the ordinance draft:

