Upstate father wants drug dealers charged in deadly overdose cases

An Upstate father, Roy Davenport, wants drug dealers charged in overdose cases that lead to deaths. (FOX Carolina/ May 17, 2017)

When Roy Davenport thinks about his son, his face lights up. In March 2014, his son died from an accidental fentanyl drug overdose.

"Scott was an amazing, amazing, young man," he said. "He had movie good looks. He had a personality that would light up a room."

Now Davenport is working with South Carolina lawmakers to help create Scott's Law. It's a proposed Senate bill which would hold drug dealers accountable if they sold to a user which resulted in death.

The original bill and a similar House version categorized the penalty as homicide by drug delivery with 30 years in prison if convicted.

"That has since, through the political process, been watered down to 15 years in the House and only 5 years in the Senate," he said. "We're trying to get that bill reworded back to original wording.

Davenport says he thought about his son when federal agents recently charged Theodore Khleborod and Maria Barrero in Greenville with pushing a form of fentanyl called 'Pink.' Investigators in that case say the two could be charged in the death of an 18-year-old in Oregon who took 'Pink' which investigators say is linked to Khleboroad and Barrero.

"I think there's a good chance that we may end up with a federal law which will be strict," Davenport said.

However, he says there should be strict state laws too.

"We're trying to rally the troops to send a very strong message to our legislature," he said.

Because he knows there could be more cases like his son's.

"I do miss him every day," he said.

Davenport is asking the public to get involved. He says those who have had loved ones die from drug overdoses should join the fight. Davenport also works closes with Greenville Family Partnership. It's a nonprofit organization that educates young people about the dangers of drugs.

