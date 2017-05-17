Dispatch: Firefighters responding to Union Co. barn fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Firefighters responding to Union Co. barn fire

CARLISLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Union County were called to reports of a barn fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a barn on Berry Farm Road near Whitmire Highway.

Multiple departments were reportedly on scene.

