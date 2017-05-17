City to decontaminate area near Algonquin Trail after wastewater leak in Greenville

The City of Greenville said it's working to clean up a mess after a wastewater spill near Algonquin Trail.

City officials said they learned of a possible wastewater leak in a wooded area near the trail on Monday.

After investigating the claim, they found that a fallen tree had damaged an exposed wastewater main, damaging a pipe.

The city said the tree has since been removed and the pipe repaired, but the work is not yet done.

The next step is will involved the city decontaminating the area by chemically neutralizing the spill location.

