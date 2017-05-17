Gov. McMaster appoints state Cyber Executive

On Thursday Governor Henry McMaster appointed Bruce C. Smalley as Cyber Executive of the S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Program.

McMaster said Smalley will work closely with the program's executive oversight group to "proactively protect our state's critical infrastructure and key resources from cyber-attacks.”

According to McMaster, the S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Group is vital to protecting South Carolinians from the threat posed by hackers.

The group, established by the governor's Executive Order 2017-08, will serve as a task force aimed at preventing cyber threats, incidents or attacks affecting South Carolina's critical infrastructure and key resources.

Smalley has served as Information Security Officer for SLED since 2015 and was designated Cyber Executive by SLED Chief Mark Keel in consultation with the Office of the Governor.

“I selected Bruce Smalley for his information security experience in both the public and private sectors along with his capabilities in bringing together diverse groups to organize and achieve IT security goals and objectives,” said SLED Chief Keel.

Additional members of the program's Executive Oversight Group include the following:

The Governor of the State of South Carolina or designee

Chief of SLED

Director of the S.C. Department of Administration

The State of South Carolina’s Chief Information Security Officer

“As someone who has demonstrated the capability of working with partners in both the public and private sectors, Bruce Smalley will use his experience to safeguard the critical infrastructure and key resources we rely on from the public and private sectors,” Governor McMaster said.

