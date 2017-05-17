GBI reports 1st fatal overdose in GA from drug called 'Gray Death'

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have reported the state's first fatal overdose from the drug combination referred to by many as "Gray Death."

A drug analysis by the GBI Crime Lab confirmed the presence of heroin, furanyl fentanyl and cocaine in evidence submitted to them by Brookhaven Police.

An autopsy done by the DeKalb Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the presence of heroin and furanyl fentanyl was discovered in connection with the fatal overdose of a 24-year-old Brookhaven woman.

Earlier this year, the GBI Crime Lab started getting requests from law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Georgia to test a gray powdery substance. Though ingredients vary, the gray substance was found to contain a toxic cocktail of opiate drugs, often including heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl and U-47700 mixed together in the same powder.

At first glance, the solid matter looks like a gray concrete mixing powder, and has texture variations from light and powdery to chunky and rock-like.

The GBI reports that their Crime Lab has received about 50 cases this year related to Gray Death.

