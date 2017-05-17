Manhunt underway after suspect fired shots at deputy following chase

Anderson County deputies are actively searching for a suspect who they say fired shots at them during a chase on Thursday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Belton Highway at Edney Road for a driver with an improper tag on his vehicle.

Deputies said the driver then got out of the vehicle and took off running before firing shots at a deputy.

The deputy was not hit by the gunfire and did not return fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An Air One helicopter and K-9 officers are currently assisting with the search for the suspect. Several deputies are also on scene.

