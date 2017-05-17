Jury convicts woman for breaking into Top Gun actress's home

Laurence Dorn, an Illinois woman, was charged and convicted with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering. The judge suspended her 45 day prison sentence. Dorn will be under supervised probation as she continues mental health treatment.

Kelly McGillis walked into this Hendersonville courtroom one last time, nearly a year after Dorn broke into her home.

A special agent from the North Carolina bureau of investigation was called to the stand as a witness by the prosecutor. The agent had found several images on Dorn's computer of McGillis’s face photoshopped onto images.

One image was a dartboard with 3 darts in the middle where the actress’s photo was placed. The other image with McGillis and the words, "Wanted dead or alive."

In the end, the jury found Laurence Dorn guilty of misdemeanor breaking and entering. A conviction district attorney, Greg Newman felt was lenient. After claiming to the jury Dorn's intention was assault in his closing arguments.

"Felt that maybe that it was in adequate evidence on this defendant's intent to harm or assault Mrs. McGillis,” explained Newman, “Clearly the lady was not in the house to steal."

But one, defense attorney, Scott Hyland Sheffron believed was fair. That the jury did not have sufficient evidence to send Dorn to prison for this case.

"I believe the prosecution did the right thing. The building worked today,” said Sheffron, “I think justice came out okay today. She's going home today. She's happy and her family is happy."

Dorn will also have to pay court fees and have no contact with McGillis.

