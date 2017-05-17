Concerns that "Gray Death" could show up in the Upstate

It's called “Gray Death”, a new deadly drug combination popping up across Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the first overdose death connected to "Gray Death.” The victim was only 24-years-old. The GBI says she was found in a condo in Atlanta.

“Gray Death” has the law enforcement community extremely worried. It can be deadly for those who take it, and for those who respond to the scene and touch it.

Nelly Miles is with the GBI, and says the problem has gotten worse in the past few months.

“When we first reported this issue, it was in March and there were about 10 cases," said Miles. "We’ve just been monitoring it to see if this is something maybe just passing through or would it increase. But as of today, we've seen in Georgia approximately 50 seizures, so 50 different cases.”

Drug prevention experts believe it could be just a matter of time before the toxic drug starts showing up in the Upstate. GBI officials say what makes "Gray Death" so alarming is how powerful and toxic the cocktail of drugs in it, are.

“After they did the testing the results came back with a wide variety of different synthetic opioids. In some cases we saw carfentanil, which is an elephant tranquilizer, heroin, furanylfentanyl, which is a fentanyl analog, and other drugs. You have these different combinations of formulas, so a mixture of opioids.”

Upstate drug prevention experts are hearing about the drug as well. Terry Taylor is with Greenville Family Partnership.

“We are hearing it's out there and it's getting close to home," said Taylor.

Taylor said that because users are always looking for the next best high, many times they'll take something from their dealer and not even realize what's in it - a decision that could be deadly.

“An Illicit drug network doesn't have quality control," said Taylor. "You don't know what you're getting.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.