Humid Thursday with a few showers

The weather turns more humid Thursday with a small chance of showers, but the highest chance for rain holds off until Sunday.

Morning clouds will yield a variably cloudy sky with warm, humid conditions giving way to a chance for isolated afternoon showers and maybe a few storms. Any showers or storms should weaken around sunset.

Friday brings a return of warmer, drier weather to the Upstate, but the mountains will see a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could contain hail or gusty wind.

The weekend kicks off with a few showers in the mountains, but most of the Upstate should remain dry. Sunday afternoon and evening brings a good chance of developing rain and storms.

Most of the rain should move out early Monday, but additional wet weather could return to the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

