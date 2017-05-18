2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am gets underway

Round one of the BMW Charity Pro-Am gets underway on Thursday at three Upstate golf courses.

The action takes place at the Thornblade Club, the Furman University Golf Club and The Preserve at Verdae.

Several celebrities are competing in the annual golf tournament, including Larry the Cable Guy, Steve Azar, Colt Ford, Richard Karn, Alfonso Ribeiro, Aaron Rodgers, Chandler Catanzaro, and more.

Click here to see the full lineup of celebrities.

Click here to see the grouping and course rotations for the pros, celebs, and amateurs competing.

Gates open at 7 a.m. on Thursday at all courses.

Thursday’s events will conclude with the Celebrity Concert on Main from 6 to 10 p.m. near the corner of Main Street and Broad Street in downtown Greenville. The concert is free to attend and will feature the celebrities from the tournament.

The action continues with round two of the tournament on Friday.

On Friday night, the Spin Doctors will perform at the Concert Party in downtown Greenville. The concert will be held at the Peace Center Amphitheater and include food and beverages from Larkin’s. Tickets are $250.

On Saturday, round three of the tournament will take place. On Saturday, participants and spectators are encouraged to wear pink to show support for breast cancer awareness.

All golfers will play each course once daily on Thursday through Saturday and then the 10 lowest scoring pro-amateur teams, six lowest scoring pro-celebrity teams and the lowest 65 pros will advance to play in the final round Sunday at Thornblade Club.

BMW said the professional winner will be awarded $126,000 from the total purse of $700,000.

Proceeds will benefit 14 charities: The Blue Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America, Center for Developmental Services, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), Project HOPE Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, Shriners Hospital for Children-Greenville, SYNNEX Share the Magic, The Blade Jr. Golf Classic, The Furman Advantage, and Upstate Warrior Solution.

BMW said the charity golf tournaments have raised more than $12.1 million for Upstate charities since 2001 and the goal for 2017 is to exceed $13 million.

Click here for ticket information.

PREVIOUSLY: BMW announces celebrity roster for 2017 Charity Pro-AM

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.