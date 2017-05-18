Greenville Greek Festival returns May 18-21

Greek Fest gets underway (FOX Carolina/ May 19, 2016)

Downtown Greenville is going Greek for four days starting Thursday as the annual Greenville Greek Festival returns.

The festival will be held at and around Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 406 North Academy Street.

Admission is $1 for adults and free for children under 12.

The festivities begin Thursday with inside and drive-through dining available.

Inside dining will be available from 10:30 to 8 p.m. and drive-through dining from 10:30 to 7 p.m.

Festivities continue on Friday through Sunday with outdoor dining options, live entertainment, Greek dancing, church tours, church services, and more.

