Firefighters battling fire at Greenville car rental business

Firefighters battling fire at Greenville car rental business

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville firefighters were called to battle a large fire at a car rental business Thursday morning.

Will Broscious, the Fire Inspector for Greenville City Fire Department, said the fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the business on Ridgeway Drive.

Broscious said firefighters mounted a large-scale response. Eight units were dispatched to battle the fire.

No injuries were reported.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

