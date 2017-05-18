Crash involving box truck blocks US 221 in Waterloo, power out in area

US 221 was blocked and power knocked out to an area in Waterloo after a crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along the 10,000 block of US 221 in Laurens County just after 7 a.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A box truck could be seen crashed into trees in the area. A portion of the trailer had been peeled away.

The crash took down power lines and Duke Energy was reporting 69 outages in the area.

Duke expects to have power restored by 10:30 a.m.

Troopers said no injuries were reported in the crash.

There was no word on when the highway would reopen.

Ed Murray, a spokesman for Laurens County School District 55 said Waterloo Elementary School was impacted by the power outage. Just after 9:40 a.m. Murray advised that power had been restored.

