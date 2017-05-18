Small earthquake detected in South Carolina early Thursday morning

SC has many earthquakes

A small earthquake was recorded in South Carolina early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.2 magnitude quake was detected just after 2 a.m.

The epicenter was three miles southeast of Pageland in Chesterfield County and 42 miles southeast of Charlotte.

