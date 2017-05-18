Small earthquake detected in South Carolina early Thursday morni - FOX Carolina 21

Small earthquake detected in South Carolina early Thursday morning

Posted: Updated:
SC has many earthquakes SC has many earthquakes
PAGELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A small earthquake was recorded in South Carolina early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 2.2 magnitude quake was detected just after 2 a.m.

The epicenter was three miles southeast of Pageland in Chesterfield County and 42 miles southeast of Charlotte.

MORE NEWS: Concerns that "Gray Death" could show up in the Upstate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.