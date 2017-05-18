Firefighters save 2 cats found in burning Spartanburg home

Firefighter waters one of the rescued cats (Source: Spartanburg FD)

Spartanburg County firefighters rescued two cats from a burning home Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartanburg Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews found the animals in a home on Broadview Drive.

Smoke was coming from the home when they arrived and firefighters found a fire burning in the living room and kitchen

Firefighters learned that three cats had been in the home and began searching for the animals.

Firefighters found two cats inside and were able to save both after administering oxygen.

Firefighters said the third cat was not in the house.

