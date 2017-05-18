Itron expanding Oconee Co. plant, creating 100 new jobs

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the SC Department of Commerce announced Thursday that Itron, a technology and services company dedicated to energy and water resources, will add a new manufacturing line to its Oconee County plant and create 100 new jobs as part of an $8 million capital investment.

Itron has been a part of the Oconee County business community for more than 50 years. Per a news release, the company “provides comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water.” The company creates electricity, gas, water and thermal energy management devices and control technologies; communications systems; software; and offers management and consulting services.

The Itron plant is located at 313 S. Highway 11 in West Union. A manufacturing line to produce natural gas meters will be added to the plant.

Hiring information for the new positions has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.