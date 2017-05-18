Report: Attempted murder suspect arrested after woman reports night of 'torture' to police

Spartanburg County jail records show an attempted murder suspect was arrested and booked on Wednesday.

Greer police charged 31-year-old Angelo Kendrick with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police said the charges stem from an Apr. 27 incident on Victor Court.

The victim, a woman with whom Kendrick has four children in common, called police and told them she had been “tortured” by Kendrick the previous night, per incident reports.

The victim said she and Kendrick got into an argument about his fidelity and that she slapped him, prompting him to curse at her and shove her. The report also states Kendrick took the victim’s phone and broke it when she threatened to call police.

The victim reportedly told officers that during the night, Kendrick climbed on top of her and held a pillow over her face and threatened to kill her. When Kendrick finally moved off of the woman, she said she kicked him and he left the apartment. She then locked the doors and did not let him back in, according to police.

The couple’s children were in the home when the violence took place, the incident report states.

