Report: Woman said man pushed her into her apartment, robber her

Greenville police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed by a masked man as she entered her apartment Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Avalon Apartments on Wenwood Road.

Police said the victim told them she had arrived home from work and was going into her apartment when a man wearing all black and a black mask came towards her from behind the apartment building. The man pushed her inside and onto the ground, then took a bag from her arm and left the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the case.

MORE NEWS: Report: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after woman reported night of ‘torture’ to police

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.