Report: Man tried to attack father with wrench after sister poured out booze

A Spartanburg County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen trying to attack his father with a wrench.

Per incident reports, the incident took place at an address on Huntington Drive.

The incident began when the suspect, Peter King’s sister took a bottle of alcohol from him and poured it out. Reports state this caused King to go into a rage and pick up a large wrench. King is accused of charging at his father with the wrench, who fired a gun into the ground to frighten the 23-year-old into dropping the gun. The father ended up coming to blows with King to subdue him.

When deputies arrived, they said King, who appeared heavily intoxicated, began running down a hill, fell, and slid down the hill on his stomach.

Deputies said they took King into custody and that he cursed at officers and head-butted components of the deputy’s vehicle while being transported to the hospital. Once at the hospital, deputies said King threw himself from a wheelchair to the floor and hit his head against the concrete floor repeatedly.

King was charged with assault and battery first degree and is being held in the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

