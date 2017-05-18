Warm and humid Friday, with mountain storms

Warm and humid conditions will dominate through this weekend, with rain chances increasing toward Sunday.

Today will be partly cloudy with highs around 86 for the Upstate and 82 in the mountains. The Upstate should stay dry through the day, but once again the mountains will see pop-up showers and potentially a few strong storms.

Saturday is looking very warm with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Rain should be minimal, and limited to western NC.

Expect increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s area-wide. Rain will settle in, along with a few storms, after lunchtime, and then stick around into Sunday night and Monday morning.

