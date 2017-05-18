Warm and humid, with mountain storms Friday

Warm and humid conditions will dominate through this weekend, with rain chances increasing toward Sunday.

Tonight expect a few showers, mainly in the mountains, but anything that develops will dissipate quickly after sunset. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs around 86 for the Upstate and 82 in the mountains. The Upstate should stay dry through the day, but once again the mountains will see pop-up showers and a few strong storms potentially.

Saturday is looking very warm with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Rain should be minimal, but showers become more likely on Sunday.

Expect increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s area-wide. Rain will settle in, along with a few storms, after around 4PM, then stick around into Sunday night and Monday morning.

