Warm and muggy again Saturday with rain possible Sunday

Today will be another hot and muggy one with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with lots of sunshine. We should stay mostly rain-free too with the exception of a rogue afternoon storm.

Our rain and storm chances increase much more overnight tonight and into Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. Late tonight and Sunday will present on and off rain and storms that could also linger into Monday before another disturbance not too far behind takes over.

This means additional rain and storms are possible to some extent Tuesday and Wednesday which to some degree depends on how quickly our Sunday and Monday system exits.

As of now, our weather looks a lot quieter starting Thursday as we end the week and move into Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80.

