Laurens District High announces new varsity coaches

Left to right: Carolina Culbertson, Ketorius Patterson and Haley Register (Source: Laurens 55)

According to Laurens District 55, three of four coaching vacancies have been filled.

The Laurens High Raiders needed to fill positions for coaches of baseball, softball, volleyball and girls' track.

Volleyball JV head coach Carolina Culbertson will move to varsity head coach for the 2017-2018 season. Culbertson replaces Diane Raabe, who the district said left the position due to personal reasons.

Interim head coach Ketorius Patterson has been named as the permanent baseball head coach. Patterson earned the title of Laurens County Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading the Raiders to a 19-7 record.

With the retirement of softball head coach Butch Clark, Haley Register is set to take over the role. She graduated with a degree in physical education from Catawba College and recently coached softball at Wade Hampton High School.

Register and Culbertson will be assisted by Laurens High and North Greenville University graduate Megan Evans who will serve as assistant coach for volleyball and softball.

