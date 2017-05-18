Warrant: Greenville teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

The Greenville Police Department said a League Academy teacher is charged after a teen girl gave a written statement regarding inappropriate touching.

Eighth grade science teacher Eric Means was placed on administrative leave when allegations were made against him, the district said. On Thursday, officers confirmed he is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to the arrest warrant, Means is accused of contact with a 14-year-old student including rubbing her back, manipulating her bra strap and touching her thigh. The incidents occurred over the course of a few months at the school, the warrant states.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said the district is monitoring the investigation.

