Tim Scott continues push for more police body cams in SC

Sen. Tim Scott is fighting for more body cameras for South Carolina's law enforcement.

The senator said he soon plans to reintroduce his Safer Officers and Safer Citizens Act, which was introduced in 2015 and would authorize the Justice Department to award matching grands to state, local government and tribal law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras.

In 2015 the bill was read twice before being referred to a committee.

Scott said the bill's reintroduction will allow departments to apply for funds to aid in setup of new bodycam programs and will be fully offset.

“As the use of body cameras continues to rise across the nation, we see more and more just how important they can be in efforts to keep both police officers and the communities they serve safer,” Scott said. “Our nation has experienced too much pain and heartache from tragedies that could have been more clearly explained if body cameras were in use. While there is no panacea, body cameras are without a doubt a positive step forward, and I will continue to advocate for this important legislation with my colleagues in Congress.”

