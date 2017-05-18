Upstate man reunited with heirlooms in 'mystery box'

When a Greenville County couple opened a mystery box, what they found was surprising.

Harry and Denise Shockley bought the box at an Upstate auction in 2016 and had no idea what was inside. When they later opened it, they found a folder of old photos and documents belonging to a Jack K. Hughey who may have resided in Piedmont.

The artifacts included a Piedmont High School diploma, an honorable discharge certificate from the Army and a number of black and white photographs.

"There's papers in there that are very important that people would want," Shockley said. "You didn't want to do away with it."

SLIDESHOW: Upstate couple seeks owner of family photos, documents in 'mystery box'

The Shockleys contacted FOX Carolina about getting the word out to find the owner of the items. That's when they learned about Gary Hughey, a cousin of the Jack K. Hughey named in the papers.

Gary Hughey said his cousin Jack passed away years ago and he was shocked to learn about the box while watching the news.

"After a few commercials it came back on and I said my goodness, that is Jack," Hughey said. "I was shocked and I couldn't believe that there was something left."

Harry Shockley and Gary Hughey met for the first time on Thursday at the FOX Carolina studio to reunite the heirlooms with their rightful family. Hughey said he plans to share the items with his relatives - the family of Jack K. Hughey.

"They will be very excited to see it," he said. "They really will and I will share it with all of them."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.