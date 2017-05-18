Upstate radio station and business partner up to offer free panc - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate radio station and business partner up to offer free pancakes for first responders

Flapjacks for First Responders (Source: 106.3 WORD) Flapjacks for First Responders (Source: 106.3 WORD)
Eggs Up Grill on Woodruff Road in Greenville. (5/18/17/ FOX Carolina) Eggs Up Grill on Woodruff Road in Greenville. (5/18/17/ FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

First responders and law enforcement officials can start their day off right with a free breakfast tomorrow, thanks to an Upstate radio station and restaurant.

106.3 WORD and Reeves Construction are partnering up to host and provide Upstate first responders and law enforcement officials with free pancakes on Friday morning.

The event, called Flapjacks for First Responders, will take place at Eggs Up Grill located at 1939 Woodruff Road in Greenville.

The Tara Show will be live at the event from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and all first responders are encouraged to stop by as 106.3 and Reeves Construction salute those who sacrifice so much for the community.

Reeves Construction will also be on-site during the event, and attendees are encouraged to stop by their table to register to win a $500 gift card for themselves and a $500 gift card for a deserving first responder in their life.

For more information, visit 106.3 WORD's website here.

