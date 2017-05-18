SCDOT hosts public meeting to discuss proposed Gibb Shoals Rd bridge replacement

On Thursday, SCDOT hosted a public meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Gibb Shoals Road bridge.

The bridge crosses the Enoree River in Greenville County.

The meeting took place at Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church in Greer in a drop-in type format with displays for viewing. Attendees had the opportunity to provide written comments.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide an opportunity to review and discuss individually with SCDOT representatives the proposed Gibb Shoals Road bridge replacement over the Enoree River. SCDOT officials said the proposed project would replace the existing bridge with a new one and would also "realign the roadway approaches to the new bridge to meet current road design requirements."

According to SCDOT, the proposed project would require the bridge to be closed and detoured for about a year. SCDOT personnel were present at the meeting to answer questions and discuss the project with inquiring citizens on an individual basis.

Information on the project as well as meeting materials and comment forms are available online at the SCDOT project website here.

