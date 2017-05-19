Free breakfast Friday for law enforcement, first responders

The law enforcement officers and first responders who serve the Upstate will be treated to a free breakfast Friday morning.

Two events are being held in Greenville: one to treat all Upstate first responders to a pancake breakfast, and another for law enforcement officers only.

106.3 FM and Reeves Construction are sponsoring pancake breakfasts for all Upstate first responders from 6 to 10 a.m. at Eggs Up Grill, located at 1939 Woodruff Road in Greenville.

Attendees can register to win a $500 gift card from Reeves Construction at the event.

LEAD Greenville is hosting its annual Greenville County Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast from 6 to 9:30 a.m. at Tommy’s Country Ham House, located at 214 Rutherford Street in Greenville. More than $30,000 worth of prizes and valor bags will be given away to officers during the event.

LEAD Greenville is also encouraging everyday citizens to show their support for Greenville County’s law enforcement officers by wearing blue and sharing the hashtag #GoBlueGreenville on social media.

