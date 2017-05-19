Greenville officers, deputy awarded for efforts to save fallen p - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville officers, deputy awarded for efforts to save fallen policeman Allen Jacobs

Posted: Updated:
Meghan Jacobs and baby Lennox at awards ceremony (May 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Meghan Jacobs and baby Lennox at awards ceremony (May 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Officers earning awards for efforts to save Allen Jacobs (May 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Officers earning awards for efforts to save Allen Jacobs (May 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Allen Jacobs (Source: Greenville Police Department) Allen Jacobs (Source: Greenville Police Department)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department honored several officers, dispatchers, and other department employees for their achievements in 2016 Friday at the GPD’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

FOX Carolina’s Diana Watson served as the master of ceremonies at the event.

Some of the award recipients were honored for their heroism on the day that Officer Allen Jacobs was killed and the tough days that followed. Jacobs was fatally shot in March 2016 while on duty in the Nicholtown community.

Captain Howie Thompson, Sergeant Mark Holbrooks, Officer Nathaniel Phillips, and Officer Erik Bryant earned the Medal of Valor for their roles in trying to save Jacobs' life. Greenville County Deputy Christie Hunnicutt was awarded the Chief's Commendation for her efforts to aid Jacobs as well.

Bryant was the first officer to get to Jacobs after he was wounded and provided cover for him. He also is credited with relaying vital information about the incident to responding officers.

After "officer down" was dispatched over their radios, Thomas, Holbrooks and Phillips were the first three responding officers on scene. They immediately began to render aid after locating Jacobs. The chief said Holbrooks and Thompson provided CPR while Phillips tended to Jacobs other wounds, applying a tourniquet to his thigh to try and stop blood loss.

Hunnicutt arrived on scene with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and assisted with CPR.

The following statement was included in the award ceremony program:

In the midst of this chaotic and tragic event, the officers on scene remained focused and composed, doing everything possible to save the life of a critically injured colleague. Dedication and professionalism characterize the selfless actions of the individuals receiving this recognition.

The fallen officer's wife, Meghan Jacobs, attended the awards ceremony with baby Lennox. Meghan Jacobs was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Allen Jacobs is also survived by two sons, Michael and Dillon.

Below is a list of awards and recipients recognized at the ceremony:

Officer of the Year:

  • Officer James Lee-Wood

Recruit Officer of the Year:

  • Officer Jordan Brown

Field Training Officer of the Year:

  • Officer Ryan Weeks 

Distinguished Life Saving Award:

  • Officer Blake Gibson
  • Officer Luke Mavar
  • Officer Thomas Moore
  • Officer Blake Sharp
  • Officer Rami Kouzeili
  • Officer Danielle Gorze
  • Officer Tryon Moore 

Civilian of the Year Award:

  • Mrs. Jeneen Graham 

Communications Specialist of the Year:

  • Mrs. Kaitlyn Moore 

Teamwork Award:

  • 2016 Honor Guard Team
  • Lieutenant Alan Johnson
  • Detective Greg Wood
  • Officer Kevin Harrison
  • Officer Stephen McLean 

Supervisor of the Year:

  • Lieutenant Jason Rampey 

Medal of Valor:

  • Captain Howie Thompson
  • Sergeant Mark Holbrooks
  • Officer Nate Phillips
  • Deputy Erik Bryant 
  • Chief’s Commendation: Deputy Christie Hunnicutt 

Chief’s Award:

  • Dr. Caroline Caldwell-Richmond
  • Mr. David Hazelhurst
  • Mr. Jack Logan
  • Mr. Randy Looper
  • Mr. Seabrook Marchant
  • Lions Club

Special Recognition for 2016 DUI Challenge Participants:

  • Officer Diana Munoz – 22 Arrests
  • Officer Jacob Smith – 20 Arrests
  • Officer Danielle Gorze – 15 Arrests
  • Officer Andy Hamilton – 13 Arrests

PREVIOUSLY: Widow of slain Officer Allen Jacobs speaks out for first time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.