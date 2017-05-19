Greenville officers, deputy awarded for efforts to save fallen policeman Allen Jacobs

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >
Three people, including a child, fell an estimated 15 feet from a ferris wheel ride at a festival in Port Townsend, Washington on Thursday, according to a fire official.More >
The Greer Police Department said an Upstate middle school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a League Academy teacher is charged after a teen girl gave a written statement regarding inappropriate touching.More >
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >
A judge on Thursday sentenced a Newberry man to 22 years in prison for the 2016 assault and burglary of an elderly neighbor, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said.More >
Spartanburg County jail records show an attempted murder suspect was arrested and booked on Wednesday.More >
A St. John police sergeant is off of the force after police arrested him for shoplifting hamburger meat at a Des Peres grocery store.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a makeshift wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
The family of fallen Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs took part in the award ceremony to honor Greenville Police Department officers, employees and other community members for their outstanding service.More >
After analyzing hundreds of thousands of resumes, Glassdoor has released a list of the top 20 jobs for college graduates and their median salaries.More >
The Fair at Heritage Park returns to the Upstate. (5/18/17)More >
Photos from the Greenville County Library System's Digital Collections of historic hotels in Greenville.More >
The list of celebrities playing golf in the 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am includes actors, comedians, singers, models, professional athletes, and more! Check out some of the stars we've encountered on the greens.More >
The Spartanburg Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews found the animals in a home on Broadview Drive.More >
Anderson dairy farm offers yoga class accompanied by goats. (5/17/17)
