Greenville Police Department honors officers at annual awards ceremony

The Greenville Police Department honored several officers, dispatchers, and other department employees for their achievements in 2016 Friday at the GPD’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

FOX Carolina’s Diana Watson served as the master of ceremonies at the event.

Some of the award recipients were honored for their heroism on the day that Officer Allen Jacobs was killed and the tough days that followed. Jacobs was fatally shot in March 2016 while on duty in the Nicholtown community.

Jacobs’ widow, Meghan, attended the awards ceremony.

Below is a list of awards and recipients.

Officer of the Year:

Officer James Lee-Wood

Recruit Officer of the Year:

Officer Jordan Brown

Field Training Officer of the Year:

Officer Ryan Weeks

Distinguished Life Saving Award:

Officer Blake Gibson

Officer Luke Mavar

Officer Thomas Moore

Officer Blake Sharp

Officer Rami Kouzeili

Officer Danielle Gorze

Officer Tryon Moore

Civilian of the Year Award:

Mrs. Jeneen Graham

Communications Specialist of the Year:

Mrs. Kaitlyn Moore

Teamwork Award:

2016 Honor Guard Team

Lieutenant Alan Johnson

Detective Greg Wood

Officer Kevin Harrison

Officer Stephen McLean

Supervisor of the Year:

Lieutenant Jason Rampey

Medal of Valor:

Captain Howie Thompson

Sergeant Mark Holbrooks

Officer Nate Phillips

Deputy Erik Bryant

Chief’s Commendation:

Deputy Christie Hunnicutt

Chief’s Award:

Dr. Caroline Caldwell-Richmond

Mr. David Hazelhurst

Mr. Jack Logan

Mr. Randy Looper

Mr. Seabrook Marchant

Lions Club

Special Recognition for 2016 DUI Challenge Participants:

Officer Diana Munoz – 22 Arrests

Officer Jacob Smith – 20 Arrests

Officer Danielle Gorze – 15 Arrests

Officer Andy Hamilton – 13 Arrests

PREVIOUSLY: Widow of slain Officer Allen Jacobs speaks out for first time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.