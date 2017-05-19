Greenville Police Department honors officers at annual awards ce - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Police Department honors officers at annual awards ceremony

The Greenville Police Department honored several officers, dispatchers, and other department employees for their achievements in 2016 Friday at the GPD’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

FOX Carolina’s Diana Watson served as the master of ceremonies at the event.

Some of the award recipients were honored for their heroism on the day that Officer Allen Jacobs was killed and the tough days that followed. Jacobs was fatally shot in March 2016 while on duty in the Nicholtown community.

Jacobs’ widow, Meghan, attended the awards ceremony.

Below is a list of awards and recipients.  

Officer of the Year:

  • Officer James Lee-Wood

Recruit Officer of the Year:

  • Officer Jordan Brown

Field Training Officer of the Year:

  • Officer Ryan Weeks 

Distinguished Life Saving Award:

  • Officer Blake Gibson
  • Officer Luke Mavar
  • Officer Thomas Moore
  • Officer Blake Sharp
  • Officer Rami Kouzeili
  • Officer Danielle Gorze
  • Officer Tryon Moore 

Civilian of the Year Award:

  • Mrs. Jeneen Graham 

Communications Specialist of the Year:

  • Mrs. Kaitlyn Moore 

Teamwork Award:

  • 2016 Honor Guard Team
  • Lieutenant Alan Johnson
  • Detective Greg Wood
  • Officer Kevin Harrison
  • Officer Stephen McLean 

Supervisor of the Year:

  • Lieutenant Jason Rampey 

Medal of Valor:

  • Captain Howie Thompson
  • Sergeant Mark Holbrooks
  • Officer Nate Phillips
  • Deputy Erik Bryant 
  • Chief’s Commendation:
  • Deputy Christie Hunnicutt 

Chief’s Award:

  • Dr. Caroline Caldwell-Richmond
  • Mr. David Hazelhurst
  • Mr. Jack Logan
  • Mr. Randy Looper
  • Mr. Seabrook Marchant
  • Lions Club

Special Recognition for 2016 DUI Challenge Participants:

  • Officer Diana Munoz – 22 Arrests
  • Officer Jacob Smith – 20 Arrests
  • Officer Danielle Gorze – 15 Arrests
  • Officer Andy Hamilton – 13 Arrests

