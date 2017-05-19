Man sentenced to prison for tying up, kidnapping, robbing elderly neighbor

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Newberry man to 22 years in prison for the 2016 assault and burglary of an elderly neighbor, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said.

Anthony Maurice Wise was found guilty of first degree assault and battery, kidnapping and first degree burglary by a Newberry County jury on Thursday after just over an hour of deliberation following a three-day trial.

On September 22, 2016, Wise went to the home of a 73-year-old neighbor and lay in wait in the seat of her car for her to come outside. When the woman opened the door, Wise kicked her in the chest and forced her into the house, where Stumbo said Wise tied her up with duct tape and telephone cord.

Stumbo said Wise then forced the victim into her car and drove her to an ATM and made her withdraw money before taking her home and demanding more money and property.

Wise fled the scene in the victim’s car, which investigators later found at an old lumber yard on Boyd Crossing Road.

The victim was eventually able to loosen her bindings and call 911. She suffered a broken collar bone and other injuries.

“It is reprehensible to see a young punk like Anthony Wise commit such a crime against anyone, especially a defenseless, elderly woman,” Stumbo said following the sentencing. “The way a person treats the elderly is an excellent barometer of his or her character and I am glad to see that this man will be in prison for a long time to come.”

