Deputies investigating possible peacock theft in Union County

Photo taken by the victim of the car (Courtesy: UCSO)

Union County deputies are investigating after two women said a peacock went missing from a home on Black Bottom Road.

Deputies said they were called to the home just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and met with the women.

One woman told deputies a young man had stopped in a white car in front of her home, threw a handful of peacock tail feathers out the window, gave her the middle finger, and then drove away.

After that, the other woman checked on the peacocks and noticed that one male was missing.

She had fed the two peacocks at 6:30 p.m. and both birds were accounted for at that time.

The woman snapped photos and a video of the white car, per incident reports.

Deputies have not yet identified any suspects and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

