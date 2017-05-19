Official: Investigation underway after sexual assault reported at Wofford College

Wofford’s Campus Safety department and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a sexual assault reported at the college, according to a Wofford spokesperson.

The student reported that the sexual assault occurred on Saturday, May 6 in Marsh Hall.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Man sentenced to prison for tying up, kidnapping, robbing elderly neighbor

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.