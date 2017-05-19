Police: Greer Middle teacher accused of inappropriate contact, comments with student

The Greer Police Department said an Upstate middle school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Officers said Edwin Thomas was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree assault and battery after an incident which occurred at Greer Middle School. Thomas was employed as a teacher at the time of the incident, police said.

According to the incident report, Thomas is accused of approaching a female victim to tell her what a great student she was in his class. The report states friends of the victim said she needed a hug.

Thomas is accused of chasing the victim around the room after she refused his offer before grabbing her from behind and pressing his full chest against her back.

The arrest warrant states the victim as emotionally distressed by the incident.

Officers said the victim told them Thomas had previously made her uncomfortable by rubbing her shoulder, whispering in her ear and making comments about videotaping her and her friends.

"The victim also mentions that Mr. Thomas told her that if she ever goes up for adoption to let him know," the police report states.

Greenville County Schools said Thomas was placed on administrative leave and police were contacted when allegations surfaced. He has since resigned his position.

A spokesperson said Thomas was hired by the district in August 2015.

