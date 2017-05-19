Emergency crews: Search underway for elderly woman in Pisgah Nat - FOX Carolina 21

Emergency crews: Search underway for elderly woman in Pisgah National Forest

East Fork Overlook (Source: National Parks Service) East Fork Overlook (Source: National Parks Service)
Haywood County Emergency Services said crews were searching for a missing elderly woman on Friday afternoon.

Officials said a 911 call was placed reporting the woman missing in Pisgah National Park near East Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The National Parks Service is leading the search.

According to the National Parks Service, there are no picnic tables or trails at the overlook but it is a popular spot for watching the leaves change.

