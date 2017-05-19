Weekend rain and storm outlook

Warm and humid conditions will dominate through this weekend, with rain chances increasing toward Sunday.

Tonight expect a few showers and storms, mainly in the mountains, but anything that develops will dissipate quickly after sunset.Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 88 for the Upstate and 84 in the mountains. The Upstate should stay dry through the day, but once again the mountains will see pop-up showers and a few strong storms potentially.

Showers will push in toward Sunday morning, then heavier rain is likely by late afternoon into the evening. A few t-storms are possible, but severe weather threat looks low at this time. Highs will only get to 73-80 area-wide thanks to the clouds and rain.

Showers will linger into the Monday morning commute, then slowly push out through the afternoon

