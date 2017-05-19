Deputies: Waffle House trespassing suspect says 'good job' after shocked by Taser

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a Taser was used to subdue a trespassing suspect in a Waffle House.

Deputies said on Thursday they were called to the Waffle House on Boiling Springs Road in regards to a disturbance.

After arriving on scene, deputies said 25-year-old Ryan Dell Petrea was inside the restaurant but had been asked by employees to take his bike and leave.

A deputy said he continued to ask Petrea to leave, but he refused while filming the deputy with his cell phone. According to the incident report, the deputy told Petrea he would also face a charge for resisting arrest.

While trying to handcuff Petrea, he is accused of kicking the deputy and continuing to fight him before the deputy pulled out his Taser and shocked him. After being shocked, Petrea jumped over the counter and ran toward Waffle House employees and the public, the report states.

The deputy said due to the threat to the public, he shocked Petrea again. According to the incident report, Petrea fell to the ground screaming and was handcuffed.

After being pulled to his feet, Petrea said "dude good job, GOOD JOB," the report states.

He was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

