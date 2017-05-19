Chesnee HS names new Athletic Director

Chesnee High School has named a new athletic director, said school officials.

James Hyatt is currently a government and economics teacher at the school, and will now take on the new role. Former Athletics Director Bill Owens was named the Head Football Coach of the Eagles in April.

Chesnee HS said Hyatt brings to the position years of experience both in athletics and the classroom.

The newly appointed Athletics Director has taught social studies, was the head baseball coach and coached football at West Henderson High School in NC. Hyatt taught social studies, served as assistant athletic director and coached football and girls basketball at R.J. Reynolds HS, and most recently, served as head baseball coach at East Forsyth High School.

“I’m really excited,” said Hyatt on taking the new position. “I like this school and I like the kids. It feels like home to me. I feel like this is a natural progression for me in terms of my career.”

In his coaching career, Hyatt has accumulated a host of awards, including being named a 4-time NC Region 8 Coach of the Year, 3-time Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and being inducted into the NC Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Hyatt is also ranked in the top 10 all-time among NC baseball coaches with a 463-97 record.

“I think we are potentially one of the top 2A programs in the state in multiple sports,” Hyatt said. “It is just a matter of getting the programs built up and we can do big things here.”

