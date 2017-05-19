Coroner responding to Honea Path crash

The coroner is responding to the scene of a crash in Greenville County.

He has not confirmed any fatalities at this time, however.

According to Real-Time Traffic Information on the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened at 749 Princeton Hwy and Mountain Creek Road in Honea Path around 4:48 p.m. Injuries were initially reported in the crash, with the roadway blocked.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said Dunklin Fire Department and troopers responded to the incident. Our crew reported seeing a pile of metal with a sheet over it, and a red vehicle overturned.

