Court hearing scheduled for accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

Accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be in court one week from today, a source confirmed Friday. A hearing is scheduled for May 26th in Spartanburg County.

Todd Kohlhepp is the former Upstate real estate agent facing seven murder charges after a woman was found chained in a storage container on his property.

Kohlhepp was taken into custody in November 2016 after Sheriff Chuck Wright said they found 30-year-old Kala Brown "chained up like a dog" on his nearly 100 acres of land.

Brown's boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, was found buried on the Woodruff property according to investigations.

Report: Todd Kohlhepp held second woman captive in storage container

When Kohlhepp was taken into custody, officials said he confessed to slaying four victims in the 2003 Superbike cold case.

He also led officials to two other graves on his property of missing couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie, according to investigators.

In February, a grand jury in Spartanburg County found sufficient evidence to indict suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp on 14 charges.

The jury returned as true bills seven indictments for murder, four for possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, two for kidnapping, and one for criminal sexual conduct.

