First responders surprise Union Co. woman with new puppy after dog died in crash

A Union County woman received a four-legged surprise as FOX Carolina's cameras were rolling on Friday.

Frances Whitney lost her dog Bella in a car accident in April.

On Friday, the first responders that tended to Whitney and Bella surprised her with a brand new furry friend.

Whitney said there had been a void in her life since Bella's death. Just minutes after being introduced to her family's newest addition, that hole in her heart began to fill.

Back in April, Frances Whitney was injured in a serious car accident.

"Two different places where I had cracked bones," explained Whitney. "Nothing broke, but cracked."

Also in her car during the crash was her 4-year-old Chihuahua Bella. Whitney said it hasn't been an easy few weeks for her since Bella's passing.

"I miss Bella every day, every day," said Whitney. "She was so active with us."

Chief Kenneth Black with the Union County Fire Department said it was obvious to other first responders how emotionally hurt Whitney was after the crash.

"I know how much my animals mean to me," said Black. "I just assumed their dog meant as much to them as ours do. We just anted to do what we could to help."

And help, they did.

The Union County rescue squad and fire department teamed up to get Whitney a new fur baby, rescuing a young pup from a local shelter.

"She's just a fighter and survivor like you," said Black to Whitney.

As for Whitney, she says she's grateful to the emergency responders for going above and beyond the call of duty, even though she heard rumors of what they were up to.

"The ball was rolling before I even knew it," said Whitney. "I am so grateful to get her from them."

She's already decided on the name "Bebe" for the new addition to her family. Bebe had all her costs covered by the local community.

