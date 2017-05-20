UPDATE: 900 Duke Energy customers still without power after wreck in Greenville Co.

Duke Energy outage map shows more than 3,000 customers without power in Greenville Co. (Source: Duke Energy )

Wreck knocks out power for more than 3200 Duke Energy customers early Saturday morning (FOX Carolina: 5/20/2017).

A car wreck knocked out power for about 3,200 people in Greenville Co. early Saturday morning, according to Duke Energy Officials.

Duke Energy confirmed that the wreck happened just after 1 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website showed the accident happened near the intersection of Old White Horse Rd. and Highway 25 and blocked part of the roadway in the area.

Duke Energy's outage map reported that the wreck damaged equipment on scene.

Viewers told FOX Carolina they saw a power line down in the area.

FOX Carolina reached out to Highway Patrol to find out if anyone was injured in the wreck. We are waiting to hear back.

Duke Energy crews were dispatched to the site.

Power was restored to more than 2,000 customers by about 4:30 a.m.. The power company's website estimated time of restoration for the rest of the customers is noon Saturday.

