Police investigating double homicide in Forest City

Forest City Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Friday.

According to Forest City Police Department, investigators found a male and female at a home on Arlington Street with apparent gunshot wounds.

A male victim was found dead on scene and a female victim was transported to the hospital where later died, according to investigators.

Police said two juveniles fled the home and were not harmed.

An unidentified male suspect remains on the run, said police.

No arrests have been made.

The victims names have not been released at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Rutherford County Central Communications Center at (828) 286-2911.

