Mommy Matters on FOX: Preparing for multiples

Before parents bring home more than one bundle of joy, Upstate Maternity consultant Amber Michels of Your Milk Shoppe, said there's a few things parents should think about during pregnancy.

"You just need to start asking questions. You need to do research about the hospitals, about the people you'll be working with... you need people that are extremely versed and know what they're doing when they're dealing with more than one baby at a time," said Michels.

Michels said it's also important to check with insurance carriers so you know what your plan covers.

"Verify that you have just as equal coverage that you have for one, that you will have for two, for three, for four," said Michels.

Once babies arrive, Michels said set yourself up for success.

She suggested color coding to help keep yourself organized, making a help calendar, and taking some time for yourself.

"Me time, reach out, say 'I need help', you know it's that simple... sometimes moms feel, especially in the beginning that they have to do it all on their own. No way, especially when you're dealing with multiples," said Michels.

Michels said there's also a lot of gear you can buy one of including a changing table, a stroller, a double-wide glider for nursing, a diaper bag and a baby wrap carrier so you can hold the babies together.

Michels will go in-depth on this topic and several others over the summer when she launches a series of child prep classes through her consulting business, Your Milk Shoppe. For updates on the classes and launch, follow Your Milk Shoppe on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.