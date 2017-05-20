Rain and storm chances increase into Sunday

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase and linger into next week as the heat levels come down.

Tonight, expect a small chance for a few showers sand storms…mainly near the GA/SC border...between 7-10 PM. Thereafter, mostly dry but humid and mild weather sticks around through the overnight hours with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will feature a good chance of periods of rain or storms through the day, with the best thunderstorm potential in the afternoon as some filtered sun is possible. Gusty wind and hail would be of primary concern with any strong storm.

Monday’s forecast features a bit of uncertainty, but at least the potential will exist for a few rain or storms to redevelop during the day as a cold front makes a slow push through the area.

The unsettled weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more disturbances moving through. These will create potential for additional rain and storms each day with highs remaining in the 70s.

Because we have several days of locally heavy rain potential, some isolated flooding and/or flash flooding risk could arise…so stay tuned and remain aware.

