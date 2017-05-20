Rainy/stormy Sunday, flash flooding possible

Prepare for a rainy Sunday morning as a large cluster of heavy rain and thunderstorms spreads across our area which could produce localized flash flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the northern Upstate and western North Carolina Mountains from 8 AM Sunday through 2 AM Sunday night where 2-4 inches of rain are possible.

This morning’s rain will begin to break apart early this afternoon and give way to hit and miss showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Tonight will be similar with pockets of rain and storms that could linger into Monday morning, but Monday as a whole won’t be near as rainy. A few more peeks of sun should allow highs to reach the middle 70s to near 80 with pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

A couple of additional disturbances will move through Tuesday and Wednesday causing not necessarily all-day washouts but more decent rain chances. We’ll begin drying up on Thursday and should stay that way heading into Memorial Day weekend with highs bouncing back from the 70s into the 80s.

